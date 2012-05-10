* Q1 EPS 63 cents vs Street view 61 cents
* Sees Q2 same-store sales flat to up 1 pct
* Sees Q2 EPS 96 cents to $1.02 vs Street view $1.13
* Shares down 3 pct in midday trading
By Phil Wahba
May 10 Mid-tier department store chain Kohl's
Corp reported a 23 percent drop in first-quarter profit
as its gross margin was hit by price cuts designed to lure back
cost-conscious shoppers.
The retailer, which competes most directly with Macy's
and J.C. Penney Co Inc, also forecast another quarter of
tepid sales growth, projecting same-store sales would be flat to
up 1 percent in the current quarter. That would follow a 0.2
percent rise in the first quarter.
Kohl's, which struggled during the holiday season after
raising prices too aggressively for its clientele, ended up
cutting them this spring, particularly on its most inexpensive
items.
That led to "significantly lower gross margins," Chief
Executive Kevin Mansell said in a statement.
Gross margin, which gauges how profitable sales are, fell
2.2 percentage points to 35.9 percent of sales.
Mansell told analysts on a conference call that gross
margins would be at around the same level in the current quarter
but would start improving in the fall due to lower costs for
clothing.
Department store chains have grown cautious about building
up too much inventory, fearing they will have to slash prices if
they are saddled with unsold merchandise.
But Kohl's may have pushed that discipline too far.
"Our progress on sales has been hindered by not having
enough inventory units in the stores," Mansell said. Product
shortages should hit sales this quarter as well, he said.
Unlike Macy's, Kohl's was unable to capitalize on the
opening Penney left when it started in February to implement a
new pricing strategy that largely gets rid of sales events.
Analysts have said such changes will hurt Penney, at least
initially.
Still, Kohl's got a boost from its private and exclusive
lines, which now account for 53 percent of sales. Mansell said
its new line of trendy clothes by Rock & Republic had been
popular.
Kohl's, which operates 1,134 stores, projected
second-quarter earnings of 96 cents to $1.02 per share, below
the $1.13 Wall Street analysts had been expecting, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The retailer left unchanged its forecast for earnings of
$4.75 per share for the full year ending in January 2013. Macy's
also left its full-year profit forecast intact.
Kohl's posted first-quarter profit of $154 million, or 63
cents per share, down from $201 million, or 69 cents per share,
a year earlier.
That was 2 cents better than analysts expected, due to
cost-cutting.
Kohl's shares were down 3 percent at 49.32 in midday
trading.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba; editing by John Wallace)