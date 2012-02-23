* Kohl's sees sales gains this fiscal year
* Shoppers bargain hunted in holiday quarter
Feb 23 Mid-tier department store chain
Kohl's Corp said it expects its sales to rise again this
fiscal year, but gave a profit forecast that missed analysts'
forecasts.
Kohl's, which operates 1,127 stores, on Thursday forecast
that sales at its stores open at least a year, or same-store
sales, would rise 2 percent with profit per share of $4.75 for
the year ending in January 2013. That includes 60 cents per
share in the current quarter.
That is below the $4.95 per share Wall Street analysts were
expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Despite an overall better shopping environment during the
holidays, Kohl's has had to contend with people wanting
bargains.
Kohl's gross margin, a gauge of the profitability of goods
sold, fell 2 percentage points to 36.2 percent during what Chief
Executive Kevin Mansell called "a difficult holiday sales
season."
Mid-tier chains such as Kohl's and its most direct rival
J.C. Penney Co Inc found themselves squeezed between
higher-end department stores including Macy's Inc, which
drew shoppers who felt better about their finances, and chains
such as Target and Wal-Mart Stores, which attracted shoppers on
a budget.
Macy's expects its same-store sales to be up 3.5 percent
this year.
Kohl's, whose same-store sales fell 2.1 percent during the
crucial holiday quarter, said fourth-quarter profit fell 7.9
percent to $455 million, or $1.81 per share, from $494 million,
or $1.66 per share. Kohl's beat analyst projections by a penny.
Kohl's also raised its quarterly dividend 28 percent to 32
cents per share.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)