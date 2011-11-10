* Q3 EPS 80 cents vs Street view 79 cents

* Now sees FY EPS $4.41-$4.52 vs Street view $4.44

* Sees Q4 same-store sales up 2-4 pct

* Holiday season will be more competitive - CEO

* Shares up 3 pct (Adds CEO interview, analyst comment, share move, byline)

By Phil Wahba

Nov 10 Department store chain Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) said it expects its sales to continue rising over the holiday season despite intense competition.

The company on Thursday forecast that sales at its stores open at least a year would rise 2 percent to 4 percent in the current holiday quarter, following a 2.1 percent rise in the third quarter. It also raised its full-year profit forecast. Kohl's shares rose 3 percent.

Chief Executive Kevin Mansell said the fight for sales in the holiday season will be intense, given waning confidence among shoppers, and Kohl's will try to woo consumers with a stepped-up ad campaign.

"There's not enough to go around," Mansell told Reuters. "The optimism that was building has started to flatten."

After weak August sales, Kohl's same-store sales beat Wall Street expectations in September and October, helped by exclusive merchandise, including new fashion lines by entertainers Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.

"They're expressing optimism their same-store sales can continue their momentum," said Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold.

Any retailer's gains seem to be coming at another's expense. During the third quarter, same-store sales at Kohl's biggest rival, J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N), fell 1.6 percent.

Kohl's gross margin, a measure of the profitability of goods sold, edged up slightly during the third quarter -- in contrast to rival Macy's -- helped by the push to sell exclusive merchandise and give customers a reason to shop at Kohl's.

About half of Kohl's sales come from its private or exclusive brands, up from a quarter in 2004.

That has given the company more power to set the prices it wants and has helped mitigate the pressure on profits from higher cotton and other production costs.

During the third quarter, which ended on Oct. 29, the average price of an item sold at Kohl's rose 9 percent, thanks largely to exclusive merchandise, Mansell said.

Kohl's expects gross margin to be steady in the current quarter, up or down 0.1 percentage point compared with a year earlier.

Macy's Inc (M.N) reported a bigger-than-expected drop in gross margin on Wednesday, sending its shares down. [ID:nN1E7A80II]

But Macy's gave a rosier holiday sales forecast, expecting same-store sales to rise between 4 percent and 4.5 percent. Kohl's and Macy's recently announced their earliest ever store openings on Black Friday, the day after U.S. Thanksgiving that traditionally kicks off the holiday shopping season.

Kohl's third-quarter profit rose 19.9 percent to $211 million, or 80 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates by a penny.

Kohl's, which operates more than 1,100 department stores and caters to middle-class shoppers, now expects full-year earnings of $4.41 to $4.52 per share, up from an earlier forecast of $4.34 to $4.49.

That compares with the analysts' average forecast of $4.44 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John Wallace)