Feb 28 Kohl's Corp reported lower
fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by markdowns during the
holiday season, and gave a full-year earnings forecast that fell
below Wall Street expectations.
The department store chain, which caters to price-sensitive
middle-class shoppers, posted net income of $378 million, or
$1.66 per share, down from $455 million, or $1.82 per share, a
year earlier for the quarter ended Feb. 2.
As previously reported, Kohl's comparable sales for the
quarter, including the holiday season, were up 1.9 percent.
Kohl's expects a full-year profit for the new fiscal year of
between $4.15 and $4.45 per share, while Wall Street projected
$4.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.