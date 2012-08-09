BRIEF-Seacoast says public offering of 7.75 mln common shares priced at $22.25/shr
* Says public offering of 7.75 million common shares priced at $22.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9 Kohl's Corp reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit despite weak sales as the department store reined in its costs.
The retailer, which competes most directly with Macy's Inc and J.C. Penney Co Inc, forecast sales at stores open at least year would be flat to up 2 percent in the current quarter after falling 2.7 percent in the second quarter in part because of merchandise shortages.
Kohl's, which operates 1,134 stores, expects third-quarter earnings of 83 cents to 89 cents per share, compared with the 87 cents Wall Street analysts had been expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kohl's posted a second-quarter profit of $240 million, or $1 per share, down from $299 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier. That beat analyst forecasts by 4 cents. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Toshiba is to make a fresh start on selling a stake in its memory chip business, having announced on Tuesday that it could now sell most, or even all, of its prize asset, Jiji news agency said on Wednesday.
* COPsync announces $1.1 million registered direct offering of common stock