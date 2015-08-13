Aug 13 Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported lower-than-expected same-store sales for the second quarter as a shift in tax-free holidays to August delayed back-to-school shopping.

Same-store sales rose only 0.1 percent, below the 1.7 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company's net income fell to $130 million, or 66 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 from $232 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

The company incurred a loss of about $170 million as it refinanced debt.

U.S. states offer a three-day sales tax holiday on back-to-school purchases. The holiday has shifted to August from July in most states this year.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)