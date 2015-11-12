Nov 12 Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported a 15.5 percent drop in quarterly profit as warmer-than-usual weather hurt sales of winter apparel and footwear.

The company's net income fell to $120 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $142 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1.2 percent to $4.43 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)