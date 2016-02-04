Mexico retail group ANTAD says same-store March sales up 3.1 pct
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's retailers' association said on Tuesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 3.1 percent in March compared to same month a year earlier.
Feb 4 Department store chain Kohl's Corp cut its full-year earnings forecast due to weak sales in the holiday quarter.
The company said it expects 2015 earnings to be $3.95-$4.00 per share, excluding losses from debt repayment. Kohl's had earlier expected earnings to be at the low end of $4.40-$4.60 per share.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to early afternoon)