Aug 15 Department store chain Kohl's Corp
reported a rise in quarterly comparable-store sales,
boosting its shares, after downbeat sales reports from Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and Macy's Inc raised fears of a
slowdown in consumer spending.
Shares of Kohl's, which caters to price-sensitive
middle-class shoppers, rose 6 percent in early trading.
The S&P 500 Department Stores Index closed down
2.2 percent on Wednesday, after Macy's reported an unexpected
decline in sales saying consumers hesitated to spend on
non-essential items in a weak economy.
Discount chain Wal-Mart also reported a fall in comparable
store sales on Thursday.
"There was a lot of relief their (Kohl's) comparable sales
rose after yesterday's poor numbers from Macy's and earlier
warnings from Aeropostale and American Eagle Outfitters
," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said.
Teen-apparel retailers Aeropostale and American Eagle
earlier this month dressed down their profit outlooks, citing
weak sales and margins.
Second-quarter same-store sales at Kohl's rose 0.9 percent
but fell short of the average analyst estimate of a rise of 1.1
percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall sales rose 2 percent to $4.29 billion, in line with
analysts' estimates.
The company's shares were up 5 percent at $53.50 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Kohl's said it expects third-quarter earnings in the range
of 83 cents to 92 cents per share. Analysts on average were
expecting a profit of 94 cents per share.
Kohl's said net income fell 4 percent to $231 million in the
quarter ended Aug. 3, from $240 million a year earlier.
However, profit rose to $1.04 from $1.00 on a per-share
basis, as the average number of shares outstanding decreased.