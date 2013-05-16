BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
May 16 Kohl's Corp : * CEO says on track to replace e-Commerce platform in Q2 * * Says e-commerce sales up was up slightly more than 30 percent
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million