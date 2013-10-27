BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
Oct 27 Skeptics who think that Kohl's Corp is a bland stock should reconsider, according to a report in financial weekly Barron's Oct. 28 edition.
The retail chain is undergoing a make over that could set the stock up to rise more than 20 percent.
With 1,158 stores in 49 states, Kohl's announced new personnel changes, including a former high-ranking Starbucks executive who is now the company's first chief customer officer. A current merchandise overhaul and shareholder-friendly practices like buybacks and dividends, should be a reason to "stick around," Barron's said.
The stock could reach the mid- to high-$60 range, it said. Kohl's shares closed down 0.3 percent on Friday at $54.74.
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had seen a relatively slow start to 2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead after hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth.