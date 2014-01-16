BRIEF-Mirna Therapeutics qtrly net loss attributable to common stockholders $8.7 mln vs $8.9 mln
* Mirna therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
WASHINGTON Jan 16 Japan-based Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty in a U.S. antitrust investigation of auto parts price-fixing and pay $56.6 million in criminal fines, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
Koito sold lighting fixtures and ballasts at noncompetitive prices to automakers in the United States and elsewhere, the department said in a statement.
* Mirna therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended december 31, 2016
* Polaris materials corp - currently anticipates that 2017 volumes in aggregate could decline approximately 5% from 2016 levels
March 14 Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday it had got a nod from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its already-approved immunotherapy drug Keytruda as a treatment for a type of blood cancer.