May 11 Koken :

* Says it to distribute 31,200 shares of its treasury common stocks at 1,515 yen per share through private placement to Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd on June 1

* Says it to raise 47,268,000 yen in total through private placement

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/yKTu

