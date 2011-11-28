* Kokusai fund's weighting in euro-zone falls to 15.9 pct

* Now only holds German, Dutch and Finnish bonds in euro-zone

* Japanese currency weighting jumps to 23.1 pct

TOKYO, Nov 28 Kokusai Asset Management has removed bonds of Italy, Spain and Belgium from its $25 billion fund, Japan's top mutual fund, due to deepening uncertainty over the euro-zone's sovereign debt crisis.

Kokusai Asset's Global Sovereign fund, its flagship fund also known as "Glosov" among Japanese investors, removed the three countries from its portfolio this month, after cutting weightings of French bonds to zero in October from 1.7 percent in September, it said in a report.

The fund's weighting in euro-denominated bonds totalled 15.9 percent as of Nov. 24, down from more than 30 percent in September.

The latest action left only three euro-zone countries in its portfolio, with a holding of 10.7 percent in German bonds, 3.5 percent in Dutch bonds and 1.8 percent in Finnish bonds.

Its holdings of euro-zone bonds peaked at around 37 percent in June, and it had been looking to raise the weighting towards 43 percent, its highest ever, reached in late 2009.

Masataka Horii, the chief manager of the fund, had told Reuters in an interview on Sept. 30 that Kokusai was planning to further reduce its exposure to euro-zone bonds as there were too many uncertainties about the sovereign debt problem.

Horii said he was concerned about the effects of the debt crisis on European financial institutions.

The fund no longer has any exposure to Greek bonds, having sold them off in December 2009.

Kokusai said in a report earlier this month that it was making a strategy to shift its portfolio to Canada, Australia, Sweden and Norway, whose currencies are relatively strong.

The asset manager also raised its allocation to Japan as a temporary safe-haven measure.

As of last week, its weighting in yen totalled 23.1 percent, up sharply from 13.4 percent in September.

The weighting in U.S. Treasuries and U.S. agency bonds was little changed at 13.4 percent from 13.5 percent in September.

The Global Sovereign fund is an actively managed mutual fund that invests in global government and agency bonds with high credit ratings.

The fund, the biggest mutual fund in Japan, had 1.91 trillion yen ($24.59 billion) in assets under management as Nov. 24. It was the world's third-largest bond fund after PIMCO's Total Return Fund and Vanguard's Total Bond Market II Index Fund.

Still, the fund has struggled to attract money from retail investors over the last three years, hurt by a poor performance and the availability of a slew of attractive products such as high-yield bond funds and emerging markets funds.

Its asset size peaked at around 5.7 trillion yen in 2008, but it faced outflows after the Lehman crisis of that year. ($1 = 77.6800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Watson)