By Chikafumi Hodo

TOKYO, Nov 28 Kokusai Asset Management, Japan's biggest mutual fund, said it had sold all its Italian, Spanish and Belgian bond holdings, spooked by a jump in Italian bond yields to above 7 percent and other signs that the crisis in Europe was deepening.

The weighting of euro-denominated bonds in its Global Sovereign fund, its $25 billion flagship fund also known as "Glosov" among Japanese investors, tumbled to 15.9 percent as of Nov. 24, down from more than 30 percent in September.

The removal of debt from Italy, Spain and Belgium from its portoflio follows its cutting of its French bond weighting to zero last month. Now only three euro zone countries are represented in its bond portfolio -- a 10.7 percent weighting in German bonds, a 3.8 percent weighting in Dutch bonds and 1.8 percent weighting in Finnish bonds.

"We've been selling down Italian government bonds since the middle of 2011, but we decided to sell all of them after seeing the yield jump sharply above the 7 percent level recently," Kokusai said a report on Nov. 24.

Kokusai said it had removed Spanish, Belgian and French bonds from its holdings as part of its strategy to lower its overall allocation to the euro zone, although it believes the risk of holding them is low.

The Spanish bonds it held were near maturity, while French and Belgian bonds continue to carry high credit ratings, it said.

That statement came before Standard & Poor's on Friday cut its rating on Belgium by a notch to double A (AA). The rating agency rates France a triple A (AAA) and Spain a double A minus (AA-).

Kokusai's holdings of euro-zone bonds peaked around 37 percent in June, and it had been looking to raise the weighting back towards 43 percent, its highest level for the region marked in late 2009.

Masataka Horii, the chief manager of the fund, had told Reuters in an interview on Sept. 30 that Kokusai was planning to further reduce its exposure to euro zone bonds as he was concerned about the effects of the debt crisis on European financial institutions.

The fund no longer has any exposure to Greek bonds, having sold them off in December 2009.

YEN WEIGHTING JUMPS

Kokusai said in a report earlier this month that it shifting its strategy in favour of Canada, Australia, Sweden and Norway, whose currencies are relatively strong.

The asset manager also raised its Japan bond allocation as a temporary safe-haven measure.

As of last week, its weighting in yen totalled 23.1 percent, up sharply from 13.4 percent in September.

The weighting in U.S. Treasuries and U.S. agency bonds was little changed at 13.4 percent from 13.5 percent in September.

The Global Sovereign fund is an actively managed mutual fund that invests in global government and agency bonds with high credit ratings.

The fund had 1.91 trillion yen ($25 billion) in assets under management as of Nov. 24. It was the world's third-largest bond fund after PIMCO's Total Return Fund and Vanguard's Total Bond Market II Index Fund .

Still, the fund has struggled to attract money from retail investors over the last three years, hurt by poor performance and the availability of a slew of attractive products such as high-yield bond funds and emerging markets funds.

Its asset size peaked at around 5.7 trillion yen in 2008, but saw fund outflows after the Lehman crisis of that year. ($1 = 77.6800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)