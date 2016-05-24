BRIEF-Baxter International reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.44
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items
May 24 KOLEN CO., LTD :
* Says it receives a patent on May 23, for optical device for automobile vehicles
* Says patent number of 2013-0159436
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FvC2ijBv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items
* Milestone Scientific, Inc. Provides regulatory update regarding epidural instrument; expects marketing clearance in the united states in first half of 2017
* Vericel announces first MACI implant in United States for treatment of symptomatic cartilage defects of knee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: