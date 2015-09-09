(Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior associate and the chairman of
the Russian Domestic Politics and Political Institutions Program
at the Moscow Center of the Carnegie Endowment for International
Peace. Andrew S. Weiss is vice president for studies at the
Carnegie Endowment. The opinions expressed here are their own.)
Sept 9 Russia's three-year electoral cycle has
gotten started with a bang.
One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest KGB
cronies from his St. Petersburg days and a co-founder of the
exclusive Ozero dacha housing cooperative was recently dumped
from his cushy post as head of the state railway monopoly. This
raised yet more speculation that Putin feels he needs to
reshuffle his inner circle. The next day, Putin staged another
of his trademark photo ops - piloting a mini-sub off the coast
of Crimea. The Kremlin propaganda machine continues in
overdrive, celebrating the destruction of banned (and allegedly
toxic) foodstuffs smuggled in from the West.
Putin's resort to theatrics clearly indicates he is gearing
up to run for re-election in 2018. The annexation of Crimea and
surge in Russian patriotism have pushed his approval rating to
levels no Western leader can hope to replicate. The only place
they can really go is down. Yet despite having no serious
domestic political opponents, Putin's path to re-election may
prove complicated.
At the top of his agenda is how to manage Russia's elites.
The Kremlin has sent a clear message that it needs the elites to
help manage the fallout from the current economic crisis -
though the threat of public discontent with the regime or
significant street protests looks manageable. That helps
explain, however, the endless barrage of aggressive anti-Western
rhetoric and initiatives, which resonates with a patriotically
inclined electorate.
The large Moscow street protests of 2011 and 2012
illustrated the connection between economic growth and demands
for greater political participation by the chief beneficiaries
of Russia's then-prosperity. Now, as the collapse in oil prices
and Western sanctions undermine the economy, the mood inside
Russia could hardly be more different. The creative class in big
cities like Moscow is depressed and increasingly disengaged from
political life. Some have given up and are just leaving the
country. The combination of economic crisis, heavy propaganda,
patriotic mobilization and hybrid war inside Ukraine have
produced conformism, passivity and insensitivity.
Average Russians, who represent Putin's political base,
likely believe that they are again living in a besieged medieval
fortress. Why should they protest against Putin who, according
to the official narrative, is defending them against the West's
evil plots to destroy Russia?
It doesn't hurt that Putin is also responsible for the
distribution of social benefits. Far better to wait for
handouts, money and food from your leaders - and to keep your
eyes peeled for foreign agents and fifth columnists inside
Russia.
The average Russian has now absorbed most of the impact of
Western sanctions. It's a far tougher situation, however, for
Russian businesses abruptly cut off from the international
financial system. Yet Russian companies can also turn to the
Kremlin for handouts and subsidies from the state budget.
Unluckily for most of them, the size of those handouts depends
largely on their connections to the Putin entourage and the
price of one commodity - oil.
The political reality is different. Soaring inflation and
painful budget cuts contradict what average Russians see on
their television sets. For the moment, though, the luridly
jingoistic TV programming is an effective substitute for high
quality, moderately priced food.
The Kremlin's political team believes, for the time being at
least, that this new social contract - let's call it, "Crimea
and patriotism in exchange for freedom" - works. They believe it
will continue to pay off through the end of Putin's presidential
term in 2018.
Then why do Putin and the ruling elite seem so worried and
insecure? They probably sense that they are in a vision trap.
During the 2000s and 2010s, the ruling elites became complacent
- thanks to high oil prices, steady economic growth and an
all-too-easy-to-manipulate domestic political system. While the
elites initially cheered Moscow's aggression against Ukraine,
they know that the war is costing Russia dearly and that all of
the Kremlin's options to resolve the crisis are unpalatable to
Putin and his war cabinet.
So today, the elite is basically at a loss when it comes to
strategic thinking.
What exactly will Putin's 2018 re-election platform be? Will
he drape himself in patriotism, the xenophobia of the Russian
Orthodox Church and the mythology of the Stalin era? That may
not do the trick.
Adding new territories in the Arctic, as the Kremlin
apparently hopes to do with its recent claim to the United
Nations, would be a pale imitation of the recent triumph in
Crimea.
What else is there? An economic rebound seems improbable in
the absence of high energy and commodities prices, new sources
of growth or the return of the external factors that benefited
Russia's middle class during most of Putin's time in office.
Investment has declined, and this is Russia's first post-Soviet
crisis in which consumption is contracting even faster than
investment.
So, even though his poll numbers remain astronomically high,
Putin looks increasingly vulnerable. Western sanctions and the
end of his on-again, off-again romance with the West have left
him isolated internationally.
The Kremlin's successful campaign to build a besieged
fortress has imprisoned its chief architect.
