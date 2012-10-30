TOKYO Oct 30 A Komatsu Ltd executive said the overall market in China for construction equipment has cooled, and the excavator maker has seen little impact on sales from anti-Japanese sentiment.

Komatsu, which competes with bigger rival Caterpillar Inc , expects demand for construction and mining equipment in China to fall by around 40 percent in October-December from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer Mikio Fujitsuka told a news conference on Tuesday.

Demand in January-March could at best be level with the year-earlier period and at worst could fall by 20 percent, he said.

Relations between Japan and China nosedived after the Japanese government bought disputed islands in the East China Sea from a private Japanese owner in September, triggering violent protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products across China.