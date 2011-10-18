TOKYO Oct 19 Komatsu, Japan's leading maker of excavators and dump trucks, will probably miss its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 31 as weakening demand in China and a strong yen erode earnings growth, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The company will likely see operating profit grow by 26 percent to 280 billion yen ($3.6 billion), the paper said, without saying where it obtained the information. That compares with a full-year forecast for 305 billion yen.

Komatsu expects sales in China to contract by 20 percent as monetary tightening there curtails demand, the Nikkei said.

A strong yen too will trim the value of overseas earnings as the currency trades above the average 82 yen to the dollar that the company has forecast for the business term, the daily reported.

Komatsu declined to comment on the report. It will report half-year earnings on Oct. 27. ($1 = 76.755 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)