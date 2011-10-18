TOKYO Oct 19 Komatsu, Japan's leading maker of
excavators and dump trucks, will probably miss its operating
profit forecast for the year ending March 31 as weakening demand
in China and a strong yen erode earnings growth, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
The company will likely see operating profit grow by 26
percent to 280 billion yen ($3.6 billion), the paper said,
without saying where it obtained the information. That compares
with a full-year forecast for 305 billion yen.
Komatsu expects sales in China to contract by 20 percent as
monetary tightening there curtails demand, the Nikkei said.
A strong yen too will trim the value of overseas earnings as
the currency trades above the average 82 yen to the dollar that
the company has forecast for the business term, the daily
reported.
Komatsu declined to comment on the report. It will report
half-year earnings on Oct. 27.
($1 = 76.755 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)