Dec 31 Construction machinery maker
Komatsu Ltd plans to increase its domestic production
capacity for key mining equipment parts such as engines and
axles, by about 15 percent, the Nikkei said.
The company plans to invest about 15 billion yen ($194.96
million) over three years to install additional manufacturing
equipment at three plants in Tochigi, Osaka and Ishikawa
prefectures, the daily said.
Demand for mining equipment has increased as projects to tap
coal and iron ore resources have been launched overseas in
response to rising resource prices, the Nikkei said.
Aggressive investment in domestic plants to boost
productivity will allow Komatsu to compete favorably with
foreign rivals despite the strong yen, the business daily said.
($1 = 76.9400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)