FOREX-Dollar loses more ground; yen up on safe-haven demand
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates yen move, U.S. stocks close)
Aug 19 Komax Holding AG : * Says H1 consolidated revenues adjusted for Komax solar, rose by 8.6 percent
to CHF 171.6 million * Says H1 EBIT from continuing operations stood at CHF 22.5 million (last yar:
CHF 22.7 million) * Says H1 order intake of CHF 176.2 million (previous year: CHF 184.5 million) * Says anticipates solid results for 2014 * Source text-bit.ly/1vb2nhQ * Further company coverage
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates yen move, U.S. stocks close)
ZURICH, March 21 Credit Suisse will say as soon as possible whether it will go ahead with plans to float a minority stake of its Swiss bank, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft, adding the bank still needs more capital.
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates prices, adds quote)