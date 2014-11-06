PRAGUE Nov 6 Czech lender Komercni Banka
is reviewing its dividend policy to pay out more than
70 percent of its profit and is looking at a range going up to
100 percent, Chief Financial Officer Libor Loefler said on
Thursday.
The Czech Republic's third-biggest bank by assets, majority
owned by Societe Generale, said earlier its capital
adequacy stood at 17.1 percent - above its target of 15-16
percent - and repeated it was reviewing its dividend guidance of
paying out 60-70 percent of net profit.
Loefler confirmed the bank's guidance for 2014 of "flattish"
net profit.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Susan Thomas)