* CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 million versus $6.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
PRAGUE Jan 27 Societe Generale's Czech unit Komercni Banka said on Tuesday that Jiri Sperl would become its chief finance officer, replacing Libor Loefler.
As a part of planned changes in management, Loefler will become the chief operating officer in place of Pavel Cejka, who moves to the same post at Societe Generale's International Banking and Financial Services. (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by David Clarke)
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces sale of its remaining investment properties