BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
PRAGUE Nov 6 Czech lender Komercni Banka reported third-quarter net profit of 3.27 billion crowns ($147.35 million), beating market forecasts thanks to lower risk costs and higher-than-expected net interest income.
The profit figure represented a year-on-year rise of 0.6 percent. Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast attributable net profit of 3.14 billion crowns in the quarter.
The Czech Republic's third-biggest bank by assets, which is 60 percent owned by France's Societe Generale, said its capital adequacy stood at 17.1 percent - above its target of 15-16 percent. It repeated it was reviewing its dividend guidance of paying out 60-70 percent of net profit.
(1 US dollar = 22.1920 Czech crown) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing