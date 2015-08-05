* Q2 attributable net profit CZK 3.18 bln vs 3.34 bln expected

* Bank said created provision for Bank Resolution Fund

* Risk costs fall sharply, net banking income down slightly (Adds details, loan growth, CEO comment, shares)

PRAGUE, Aug 5 Czech lender Komercni Banka reported a 3.7 percent drop in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates for a slight rise after booking its contribution to the new European banking rescue fund.

Attributable net profit fell to 3.18 billion crowns ($127.93 million), below the average forecast of 3.34 billion crowns given by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Komercni Banka, 60 percent owned by France's Societe Generale, said operating expenditure was up 13.2 percent in the quarter due to a 409 million-crown provision created for its contribution to the EU's new single bank resolution fund for dealing with the costs of closing or salvaging troubled banks.

Analysts said without that results would have been in line with expectations, helped by a steep drop in risk costs.

The bank's cost of risk, reflecting provisions against losses from loans and investments, fell by 96.6 percent in the quarter. Net banking income was down 1.2 percent to 7.50 billion crowns as net interest income fell 4.5 percent.

The Czech economy has shown one of Europe's fastest growth rates this year thanks to rising foreign and domestic demand, giving firms more confidence in future business.

The loan book at Komercni Banka, the country's third biggest bank, grew by 5.6 percent. The bank expects lending this year to increase by around 6 percent, mitigating some of the impact from official interest rates sitting near zero since 2012.

"I regard the financial results as very good for a period when interest rates reached new all-time lows and when we booked the cost of a new regulatory burden," said Chief Executive Albert Le Dirac'h.

"We nevertheless are aware of additional headwinds from regulation ahead of us," he added.

Czech banks have remained highly profitable for their foreign owners. Komercni Banka shares closed up 0.6 percent at 5,624 crowns on Tuesday, off of an all-time high of 5,775 crowns touched in March. ($1 = 24.8570 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)