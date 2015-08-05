* Q2 attributable net profit CZK 3.18 bln vs 3.34 bln
expected
* Bank said created provision for Bank Resolution Fund
* Risk costs fall sharply, net banking income down slightly
(Adds details, loan growth, CEO comment, shares)
PRAGUE, Aug 5 Czech lender Komercni Banka
reported a 3.7 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates for a slight
rise after booking its contribution to the new European banking
rescue fund.
Attributable net profit fell to 3.18 billion crowns
($127.93 million), below the average forecast of 3.34 billion
crowns given by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Komercni Banka, 60 percent owned by France's Societe
Generale, said operating expenditure was up 13.2
percent in the quarter due to a 409 million-crown provision
created for its contribution to the EU's new single bank
resolution fund for dealing with the costs of closing or
salvaging troubled banks.
Analysts said without that results would have been in line
with expectations, helped by a steep drop in risk costs.
The bank's cost of risk, reflecting provisions against
losses from loans and investments, fell by 96.6 percent in the
quarter. Net banking income was down 1.2 percent to 7.50 billion
crowns as net interest income fell 4.5 percent.
The Czech economy has shown one of Europe's fastest growth
rates this year thanks to rising foreign and domestic demand,
giving firms more confidence in future business.
The loan book at Komercni Banka, the country's third biggest
bank, grew by 5.6 percent. The bank expects lending this year to
increase by around 6 percent, mitigating some of the impact from
official interest rates sitting near zero since 2012.
"I regard the financial results as very good for a period
when interest rates reached new all-time lows and when we
booked the cost of a new regulatory burden," said Chief
Executive Albert Le Dirac'h.
"We nevertheless are aware of additional headwinds from
regulation ahead of us," he added.
Czech banks have remained highly profitable for their
foreign owners. Komercni Banka shares closed up 0.6 percent at
5,624 crowns on Tuesday, off of an all-time high of 5,775 crowns
touched in March.
($1 = 24.8570 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)