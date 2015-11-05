(Adds CEO comments, details on lending, outlook)

PRAGUE Nov 5 Czech lender Komercni Banka reported a 0.7 percent dip in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing expectations for a slight rise as risk costs inched up.

Attributable net profit reached 3.25 billion crowns ($130.61 million) in the quarter, versus the average estimate of 3.30 billion crowns in a Reuters poll, with income buoyed by stronger lending even as interest rates sit at record lows.

Komercni Banka, 60 percent owned by France's Societe Generale, said its cost of risk, reflecting provisions against losses from loans and investments, grew 6.2 percent year-on-year in the quarter while analysts had expected a sharp drop.

The loan book at the country's third largest bank grew 8 percent in the first nine months of the year.

Chief Executive Albert Le Dirac'h said housing and corporate lending "are growing nicely" while the bank also saw rising demand for consumer and small-business loans.

"This improvement in business helps us offset the financial challenges stemming from the increasing cost of regulation and lower margins," he said.

Net banking income was down 3.7 percent in the quarter, led by a steeper-than-expected drop in net interest income.

The Czech economy has shown one of Europe's fastest growth rates this year. However, the central bank has kept interest rates at near zero since 2012 and has pledged to maintain a loose monetary policy by keeping the crown weak until at least the second half of 2016. ($1 = 24.8830 Czech crowns)