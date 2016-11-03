* Aims to pay 61 pct of recurring 2016 profit in dividend

* Had flagged dividend review because of cap requirements

* Had been paying elevated dividend for last two years

* Q3 net profit higher, boosted by subsidiary sale (Adds quote, dividend and revenue outlook, shares)

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 3 Komercni Banka plans to pay a lower dividend for 2016 because of higher capital requirements and said on Thursday it would assess future payouts each year.

The Czech bank, which is majority owned by France's Societe Generale, raised its payout to 80 to 100 percent of its profit two years ago from 60 to 70 percent, due to over-capitalisation. It had expected to pay the same in 2016, but in August said was reviewing its dividend policy.

"We have to face a lot of uncertainty," Chief Executive Albert Le Dirac'h said. "We see some volatility on (the) side (of regulation). We will do as the majority of banks in Europe, announcing the dividend policy year after year."

Czech banks have remained profitable for their western owners thanks to high capital and low loan-to-deposit ratios.

However, near-zero interest rates are eating into margins and banks have boosted their lending to compensate, prompting the central bank to introduce new capital requirements.

The country's third-largest bank reported attributable net profit of 3.95 billion crowns ($163 million) for the third quarter, up 21.6 percent, thanks to a one-off gain from the sale of an 80 percent stake in its Cataps subsidiary.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 3.67 billion crowns.

The bank said it would propose paying a dividend for 2016 at 61 percent of recurring net profit this year.

For the first nine months of this year, recurring attributable net profit fell 8.9 percent to 9.14 billion crowns.

The bank said the dividend would be equal to 55 percent of net profit when extraordinary items like the sale of stakes in Cataps and Visa Europe, completed this year, were included.

Komercni Bank's shares fell 0.6 percent, trading off of a 2-1/2 month high hit last week.

Analysts said they expected a 40 crown a share dividend, implying a 4.5 percent yield. For 2015, Komercni paid a 310 crown dividend before a 5 for 1 stock split this year.

As of January, Komercni Banka must meet a minimum requirement of 15.5 percent. It said its Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio reached 15.9 percent at the end of last quarter, taking the planned 2016 dividend into account.

It will target a capital adequacy range of 16-17 percent in the medium term, up from 15-16 percent, to reflect the new regulatory requirements, which include a raised systemic risk cushion and a new countercyclical buffer.

Lending rose by 11.1 percent in the first nine months of and Komercni Banka said it expected loan growth in the high single digits for the full year. ($1 = 24.3000 Czech crowns) (Editing by Susan Fenton and Alexander Smith)