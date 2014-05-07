PRAGUE May 7 Net profit at Czech lender
Komercni Banka dipped by 2.1 percent in the first
quarter to 3.08 billion crowns ($157.46 million) in line with
expectations as lending was slow to pick up and risk costs rose.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average
attributable net profit of 3.14 billion crowns for the bank,
which is 60.4 percent owned by France's Societe Generale
.
"The solid pace of recovery in the Czech economy has not yet
translated into faster growth in business lending, as corporate
clients have remained cautious about their investment plans,"
said Albert Le Dirac'h, the bank's chief executive officer.
($1 = 19.6871 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)