PRAGUE May 7 Net profit at Czech lender Komercni Banka dipped by 2.1 percent in the first quarter to 3.08 billion crowns ($157.46 million) in line with expectations as lending was slow to pick up and risk costs rose.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average attributable net profit of 3.14 billion crowns for the bank, which is 60.4 percent owned by France's Societe Generale .

"The solid pace of recovery in the Czech economy has not yet translated into faster growth in business lending, as corporate clients have remained cautious about their investment plans," said Albert Le Dirac'h, the bank's chief executive officer. ($1 = 19.6871 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)