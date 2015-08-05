PRAGUE Aug 5 Czech lender Komercni Banka
reported a 3.7 percent year-on-year drop in
second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analysts'
estimates for a slight rise.
Attributable net profit reached 3.18 billion crowns
($127.93 million), below the average estimate of 3.34 billion
crowns in a Reuters poll.
Komercni Banka is 60 percent-owned by France's Societe
Generale.
The bank's cost of risk, reflecting provisions against
losses from loans and investments, fell 96.6 percent in the
quarter.
($1 = 24.8570 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Sunil Nair)