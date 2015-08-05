PRAGUE Aug 5 Czech lender Komercni Banka reported a 3.7 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates for a slight rise.

Attributable net profit reached 3.18 billion crowns ($127.93 million), below the average estimate of 3.34 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Komercni Banka is 60 percent-owned by France's Societe Generale.

The bank's cost of risk, reflecting provisions against losses from loans and investments, fell 96.6 percent in the quarter. ($1 = 24.8570 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Sunil Nair)