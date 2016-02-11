PRAGUE Feb 11 Komercni Banka has
proposed a 310 crown per share dividend from 2015 attributable
net profit, maintaining the level it paid in the previous year
as expected, the Czech lender said on Thursday.
Komercni Banka said the payout was 92.4 percent of its 2015
profit, in the middle of its policy range, and that it intended
to pay out 80-100 percent of profit again for 2016 before
resetting the policy in 2017.
The bank, majority owned by France's Societe Generale
, also reported on Thursday a 12.9 percent drop in
fourth-quarter attributable net profit to 2.87 billion crowns
($119.97 million), below the average estimate of 3.23 billion
crowns in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 23.9230 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Petra Vodstrcilova; Editing by
Sunil Nair)