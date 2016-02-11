PRAGUE Feb 11 Komercni Banka has proposed a 310 crown per share dividend from 2015 attributable net profit, maintaining the level it paid in the previous year as expected, the Czech lender said on Thursday.

Komercni Banka said the payout was 92.4 percent of its 2015 profit, in the middle of its policy range, and that it intended to pay out 80-100 percent of profit again for 2016 before resetting the policy in 2017.

The bank, majority owned by France's Societe Generale , also reported on Thursday a 12.9 percent drop in fourth-quarter attributable net profit to 2.87 billion crowns ($119.97 million), below the average estimate of 3.23 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 23.9230 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Petra Vodstrcilova; Editing by Sunil Nair)