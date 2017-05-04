BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
PRAGUE May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.
Reported attributable net profit rose to 4.1 billion crowns ($167.12 million) while net profit adjusted for extraordinary gains was up 11 percent to 3.2 billion crowns.
The bank's earnings were also helped by a 43 percent rise in trading gains in the first quarter as market expectations the central bank would end an intervention regime keeping the crown boosted corporate hedging activity. This rise compensated for falling net interest income and net fees.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) abandoned its currency regime on April 6. ($1 = 24.5330 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.