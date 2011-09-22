BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
PRAGUE, Sept 22 Czech lender Komercni Banka BKOMsp.PR has no immediate plans for a further impairment charge on its holdings of Greek government bonds, but would book a charge if Greece defaulted, its investor relations chief Jakub Cerny said on Thursday.
Cerny was clarifying comments made by Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka in a newspaper interview, in which he said the bank would see further impairment charges.
"It was said in the context that we would have to book further impairments only in the case that Greece defaults," Cerny said.
Komercni Banka's second-quarter net profit fell by an unexpected 35.8 percent to 2.1 billion crowns ($115.6 million) after it booked a 1.66 billion crown impairment on Greek government bonds. ($1 = 18.165 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.