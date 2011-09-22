PRAGUE, Sept 22 Czech lender Komercni Banka BKOMsp.PR has no immediate plans for a further impairment charge on its holdings of Greek government bonds, but would book a charge if Greece defaulted, its investor relations chief Jakub Cerny said on Thursday.

Cerny was clarifying comments made by Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka in a newspaper interview, in which he said the bank would see further impairment charges.

"It was said in the context that we would have to book further impairments only in the case that Greece defaults," Cerny said.

Komercni Banka's second-quarter net profit fell by an unexpected 35.8 percent to 2.1 billion crowns ($115.6 million) after it booked a 1.66 billion crown impairment on Greek government bonds. ($1 = 18.165 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt)