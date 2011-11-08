PRAGUE Nov 8 Czech Komercni Banka BKOMsp.PR will consider cancelling its stock worth 400 million crowns ($21.9 mln) bought back recently, Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka said on Tuesday.

He said the buyback was opportunistic and not part of a repurchase programme.

"We are not going to sell them back to the market," Cejka told a news conference.

"The purpose is not to make somehow a gain a gain on this, the purpose is capital management. So the simplest way -- I agree with you -- would be to cancel those shares." ($1 = 18.255 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)