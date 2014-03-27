* Higher provisions to drag on net profit - CFO

* Revenue to grow marginally, costs flat in 2014

* Sees room for small acquisitions

* Dividend policy unchanged, capital ratio solid

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, March 27 Rising provisions against risky assets will cut Czech lender Komercni Banka's net profit by up to 2 percent in 2014, offsetting a pick up of lending in the recovering economy, the bank's chief financial officer said in an interview.

The export-heavy Czech economy has put a record-long recession behind it and lending is on the rise, but banks are still grappling with interest rates near zero that are cutting into margins and this environment is seen lasting into 2015.

CFO Libor Lofler said 2014 would be a year of stabilisation after the country's third-largest bank posted a 10 percent drop in net profit to 12.5 billion crowns ($628.6 million) in 2013.

He said he saw a return to revenue growth against flat costs. But he also said the cost of risk, reflecting provisions against losses from loans and investments, would rise because of increased lending across more business areas and because no major releases of past provisions were expected this year.

The bank ended 2013 with cost of risk at a historically-low 37 basis points, which shows the amount of provisions created versus the average volume of loans, but sees that rising to above 50 this year.

"We aim to see revenues grow marginally, up to 1 percent," Lofler told Reuters. "We had low cost of risk last year. We expect, because of the economy reviving and being active in lending, to return to a normal level."

"So all in all, we may achieve net profit stabilisation, to have net profit minus 2 percent year-on-year, meaning - for me -stabilisation."

Komercni Banka, 60.4 percent owned by Societe Generale , and other banks have already been able to boost loan growth, mainly in mortgages and corporate lending, thanks to official interest rates sitting near zero since the end of 2012.

To further aid recovery, the Czech central bank intervened to weaken the crown last November and has pledged to keep it soft going into 2015 to fight deflation risks. The currency is down 6 percent since the interventions. The economy is showing signs of life and is seen growing around 2 percent this year.

Lofler confirmed the bank's guidance for the loan portfolio to grow by more than 6 percent in 2014 but said the pace would be slower in the first half of the year.

"For the first half of the year, I see that loans will still be influenced by waiting for an improvement in the expectations of corporates and households," he said.

"With some time lag, we anticipate a pickup in the financing of fixed investments of corporates - maybe in the second half - and consumers and small business coming a bit later."

ROOM FOR ACQUISITIONS

Czech banks have been relatively unscathed in the half-decade since the global financial crisis and Komercni Banka is well-prepared for new regulatory requirements on capital ratios.

Lofler said the bank's total capital ratio would be around 16.2 percent after an April shareholders meeting approves the inclusion of retained earnings and also reflecting the impact of Basel III regulatory requirements. This give its a big cushion over a 13.9 percent minimum capital requirement and leaves space for further growth or acquisitions, Lofler said.

He said Komercni Banka saw opportunities for acquiring small and medium-sized assets in areas like consumer lending or car financing. "If I speak of the magnitude (of any deals) it could be around 50 basis points of the total capital ratio," he said.

The April shareholders meeting is also set to vote on the board's proposal for a 230 crown per share dividend from 2013, which is unchanged from the prior year and at the top end of its target range of paying out 60-70 percent of net profit.

Lofler confirmed that policy but said the bank decided on the payout on an annual basis when asked whether future payments would stay stable.

($1 = 19.8845 Czech Crowns) (Editing by Mark Potter)