PRAGUE, Sept 13 Komercni Banka chief executive Henri Bonnet said the Czech lender's dividend payout could be up to 70 percent of net profit in the mid term, daily Hospodarske Noviny quoted him as saying on Thursday.

Bonnet said the bank's priority was to maintain a strong capital buffer as well as the ability to finance its lending and business activities including potential acquisitions.

"With respect to all these assumptions and provided that future regulations will not result in the need for higher levels of capital, we see, in the mid-term horizon, a potential for a dividend payout at the range of 60-70 percent of net profit," the paper quoted him as saying.

The lender, majority owned by French group Societe Generale , earlier this year paid a dividend at 64 percent of 2011 profit and last year it paid 77 percent of 2010 net profit. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Dan Lalor) (jana.mlcochova@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 479; Reuters Messaging: jana.mlcochova.reuters.com@reuters.net)