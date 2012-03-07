PRAGUE, March 7 The board of Czech lender Komercni Banka, a unit of Societe Generale , has approved its participation in the Greek bond swap, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The third largest Czech bank by assets took charges worth 5.36 billion crowns ($282.34 million) last year on its Greek bond holdings, writing them down to a quarter of their value. ($1 = 18.9844 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Writing by Jason Hovet)