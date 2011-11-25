PRAGUE Nov 25 Czech lender Komercni Banka
expects slower lending growth of around 5 percent in
2012 as the outlook for weaker economic output cuts demand for
financing, the bank's Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka said
on Friday.
The Czech banking sector is healthy from a capital and
liquidity perspective, and new regulatory restrictions like
those proposed in Austria that affect local units in emerging
Europe will not have a material impact on lending, Cejka also
said in emailed comments for Reuters.
"Given the recent 2012 GDP estimate revisions, including
Komercni Banka's estimate revised down to 0.5 percent, I see now
around 5 percent growth of overall lending as our target for
next year," he said.
"The growth shall be primarily driven by housing financing,
while development of corporate lending will be determined by the
macroeconomic situation."
The 5 percent growth target is on the low end of a 5-7
percent range Cejka told Reuters in an interview on Oct. 4.
Komercni Banka, the country's third largest bank and
majority-owned by France's Societe Generale, has said
it expects its loan portfolio to rise 6-8 percent this year.
