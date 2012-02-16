* Q4 net profit CZK 2.43 bln vs 2.47 bln forecast

* Writes down Greek bonds to 25 pct of face value

* Proposes lower-than-expected dividend, shares fall (Adds CFO comments, shares)

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Feb 16 Czech lender Komercni Banka cut its dividend on Thursday after taking a further charge on its Greek bond holdings, writing them down to one quarter of face value, which pushed net profit down 28 percent in the last quarter of 2011.

The bank, majority owned by France's Societe Generale , saw revenue hold up last year thanks to double-digit loan growth but sees that pace slowing this year as the Czech economy falls into a mild recession.

The third-largest Czech bank by assets booked an impairment of 1.06 billion crowns ($55 million) on its Greek bonds in the quarter, bringing total writedowns on Greece to 5.36 billion after two previous charges.

Europe's sovereign debt crisis has put many of the region's banks under pressure because they hold large amounts of government bonds from the euro zone's big debtors and are also struggling to meet tough new capital rules.

Komercni's parent Societe Generale posted a worse-than-feared 89 percent slump in quarterly earnings on Thursday after it sold over 10 billion euros' ($13 billion) worth of assets to meet the stiffer capital requirements.

But the top Czech banks have strong capital buffers, helping to keep lending up at a time when western parents are scrambling to meet new European capital requirements later this year.

Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka said the dividend was a good balance between a 4.8 percent dividend yield, according to the end-2011 share price, and keeping capital adequacy up. He declined to comment in detail on future payouts.

"In the current environment, with all the uncertainties around us, dividend payouts between 60 to 70 percent seem to produce roughly stable capital adequacy ratios," he said.

It proposed a lower-than-expected dividend on 2011 profit of 160 crowns per share. Analysts had pencilled in 190 crowns, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll, after 270 crowns per share the previous year.

Shares hit a three-week low, down 4 percent at 3,535 crowns by 1018 GMT, while Prague's index lost 1.8 percent.

LENDING TO SLOW

The comfortable position of Czech banks has prompted concerns that parent banks may seek to drain money from them to boost their own capital buffers.

But capital adequacy in the banking sector has remained strong and credit exposure of Czech banks to parents is below regulatory levels.

Komercni Banka's net profit fell to 2.43 billion crowns in the fourth quarter, just below the average estimate of 2.47 billion in the poll where analysts had factored in a charge.

"Overall, we see the results slightly negative. On the operating level, the result is better than our expectations, although Komercni Banka is seen as a dividend title and the low dividend is a disappointment for us," J&T Banka said.

Lending rose 10 percent on a like-for-like basis in 2011. Provisions for loan losses dropped by more than a third.

Cejka said the expected stagnation in the Czech economy in 2012 will slow lending and reiterated loan book growth this year should grow around 3-5 percent. "Five percent might be optimistic, and 3 percent might be more realistic," he said.

Data on Wednesday showed the Czech economy dipped into recession in the second half of 2011, hurt by weak domestic demand as consumers felt the pinch of government austerity. ($1 = 19.2706 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Erica Billingham and Jane Merriman)