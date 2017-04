PRAGUE, April 25 Czech Komercni Banka said on Monday its 5-1 stock split, approved by a general meeting on April 22, would take effect on May 11 and the first trading day with the new shares would be May 12.

The bank's capital will be divided into 190,049,260 shares, each of a nominal value of CZK 100, instead of 38,009,852 shares, each of a nominal value of CZK 500. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)