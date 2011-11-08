* Raises write-off on Greek bonds to 60 percent
* Analysts see minimal risk to dividend as capital level
strong
* Bad loan provisioning falls, revenue flat
* Shares gain with wider market
(Adds company comment on dividend, Italy bonds, details)
By Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt
PRAGUE, Nov 8 Czech lender Komercni Banka's
BKOMsp.PR third-quarter net profit fell 55 percent after it
took another charge on Greek bond holdings which analysts said
would eat into but not cancel this year's dividend.
The third-largest Czech bank, which also holds a stock of
Italian bonds, booked a 2.64 billion crown charge on Greek debt
in the quarter, bringing the total writedown on its Greek paper
to 60 percent of their nominal value.
Third-quarter net profit fell to 1.56 billion crowns ($85.5
million), a result just short of expectations of those analysts
who factored in an impairment charge.
While banks across Europe write down their Greek debt and
scramble to meet new EU capital requirements, Czech banks remain
well-capitalised. Komercni Banka is cushioned by a Tier 1
capital ratio above 14 percent an strong liquidity position
thanks to a low loan-deposit ratio of 76 percent.
Komercni Banka's 60 percent owner, French bank Societe
Generale , scrapped its 2011 dividend on Tuesday to
help bolster capital after Greek writedowns hit profit.
Komercni Banka Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka said the
Czech bank's "capital position is very solid," but he would only
comment more on its dividend policy when releasing
fourth-quarter results.
From 2010 profit, the bank paid 270 crowns per share, up
from 170 crowns the year before due to the high capital levels.
But it did not commit then to higher payouts.
"Komercni Banka's capital position remains strong and
capable of absorbing further writedowns on its sovereign
portfolio, which limits risks to Komercni's dividend payment
capacity," JP Morgan said in a report.
SHARES TAKE IN STRIDE
Komercni shares rose 0.9 percent by 1130 GMT, in line with
the market, as the writedown which followed a second-quarter
charge on its Greek bonds, failed to shock.
Komercni Banka also holds 7.8 billion crowns worth of
Italian sovereign debt on its books marked as available for
sale, which it plans to hold despite growing worry in markets
that the euro zone's debt crisis may soon engulf the country.
Komercni Chief Executive Henri Bonnet said current prices on
the Italian paper were not appropriate.
In total, the bank has written down 4.33 billion crowns on
it Greek bonds to 2.9 billion crowns in the past two quarters.
The larger impairment on Greece erases a 61 percent
year-on-year drop in provisioning for bad loans in the third
quarter as businesses got back to a stronger footing.
Third-quarter net income interest was flat on the quarter at
5.27 billion crowns, 5 percent below market estimates.
But banks face a downturn due to weaker exports, which grew
at their slowest rate in almost two years at the end of the
third quarter. The central bank sees growth down to 1.2 percent
next year from 2 percent in 2011.
Last month, Cejka told Reuters the bank expected 2012
revenue growth at 1-2 percent.
Komercni Banka shares have lost 25 percent this year, just
outperforming a 26 percent drop in Prague's index .
($1 = 18.255 Czech crowns)
(Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor, Elaine
Hardcastle)