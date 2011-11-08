* Raises write-off on Greek bonds to 60 percent

* Analysts see minimal risk to dividend as capital level strong

* Bad loan provisioning falls, revenue flat

* Shares gain with wider market (Adds company comment on dividend, Italy bonds, details)

By Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt

PRAGUE, Nov 8 Czech lender Komercni Banka's BKOMsp.PR third-quarter net profit fell 55 percent after it took another charge on Greek bond holdings which analysts said would eat into but not cancel this year's dividend.

The third-largest Czech bank, which also holds a stock of Italian bonds, booked a 2.64 billion crown charge on Greek debt in the quarter, bringing the total writedown on its Greek paper to 60 percent of their nominal value.

Third-quarter net profit fell to 1.56 billion crowns ($85.5 million), a result just short of expectations of those analysts who factored in an impairment charge.

While banks across Europe write down their Greek debt and scramble to meet new EU capital requirements, Czech banks remain well-capitalised. Komercni Banka is cushioned by a Tier 1 capital ratio above 14 percent an strong liquidity position thanks to a low loan-deposit ratio of 76 percent.

Komercni Banka's 60 percent owner, French bank Societe Generale , scrapped its 2011 dividend on Tuesday to help bolster capital after Greek writedowns hit profit.

Komercni Banka Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka said the Czech bank's "capital position is very solid," but he would only comment more on its dividend policy when releasing fourth-quarter results.

From 2010 profit, the bank paid 270 crowns per share, up from 170 crowns the year before due to the high capital levels. But it did not commit then to higher payouts.

"Komercni Banka's capital position remains strong and capable of absorbing further writedowns on its sovereign portfolio, which limits risks to Komercni's dividend payment capacity," JP Morgan said in a report.

SHARES TAKE IN STRIDE

Komercni shares rose 0.9 percent by 1130 GMT, in line with the market, as the writedown which followed a second-quarter charge on its Greek bonds, failed to shock.

Komercni Banka also holds 7.8 billion crowns worth of Italian sovereign debt on its books marked as available for sale, which it plans to hold despite growing worry in markets that the euro zone's debt crisis may soon engulf the country.

Komercni Chief Executive Henri Bonnet said current prices on the Italian paper were not appropriate.

In total, the bank has written down 4.33 billion crowns on it Greek bonds to 2.9 billion crowns in the past two quarters.

The larger impairment on Greece erases a 61 percent year-on-year drop in provisioning for bad loans in the third quarter as businesses got back to a stronger footing.

Third-quarter net income interest was flat on the quarter at 5.27 billion crowns, 5 percent below market estimates.

But banks face a downturn due to weaker exports, which grew at their slowest rate in almost two years at the end of the third quarter. The central bank sees growth down to 1.2 percent next year from 2 percent in 2011.

Last month, Cejka told Reuters the bank expected 2012 revenue growth at 1-2 percent.

Komercni Banka shares have lost 25 percent this year, just outperforming a 26 percent drop in Prague's index . ($1 = 18.255 Czech crowns) (Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor, Elaine Hardcastle)