PRAGUE Oct 11 A further possible write-off of Greek government debt in Czech banks' balance sheets should not affect their lending capacity, Komercni Bank Chief Executive Henri Bonnet was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The bank took a charge in the second quarter of its Greek debt bond holding but has said it was not planning further impairments for now.

"Another write-off of Greek government bonds would be unpleasant but it would not have any large negative impact on economic results of domestic banks," daily Hospodarske Noviny quoted Bonnet as saying.

"Their lending capacity would not suffer either." (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Will Waterman)