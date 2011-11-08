PRAGUE Nov 8 Czech lender Komercni Banka BKOMsp.PR said third-quarter net profit fell 55 percent to 1.56 billion crowns ($85.5 million) after it took an additional impairment charge on Greek bond holdings.

The bank booked an impairment of 2.64 billion crowns on its Greek bonds in the quarter, bringing total writedowns on Greece to 4.33 billion after a second-quarter charge.

The write-downs total 60 percent of the bonds' nominal value, Komercni Banka said on Tuesday.

Analysts had expected net profit of 1.7 billion crowns including further impairment on Greek bond holdings, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 18.255 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor)