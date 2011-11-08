PRAGUE Nov 8 Czech Komercni Banka BKOMsp.PR is planning to hold on to its entire Italian sovereign bonds portfolio for the time being, Chief Executive Henri Bonnet said on Tuesday.

"Regarding the outright sale, for us to we consider that the price we would be able to sell is not really appropriate... so that is why, for the time being, we keep the paper," Bonnet told a news conference.

The bank, majority-owned by Societe Generale , said it held 7.8 billion crowns ($427.3 mln) worth of Italian sovereign debt on its books marked as available for sale, and another 0.5 billion crowns worth of Italian bonds to be held to maturity.

Italian bonds are the biggest sovereign euro zone debt holding on the bank's books, followed by 5.3 billion worth of Slovak paper and 2.9 billion worth of Greek debt, priced at fair value. ($1 = 18.255 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)