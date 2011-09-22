PRAGUE, Sept 22 Czech lender Komercni Banka BKOMsp.PR will see further impairment on its Greek bond holdings, its chief financial officer was quoted on Thursday as saying.

In an interview with newspaper Lidove Noviny, Pavel Cejka also said loan portfolio growth was seen at 6-8 percent this year for the country's third-largest bank by assets.

Cejka said the bank held Greek bond worth a little more than 5 billion Czech crowns ($275 million).

Komercni's net profit fell by 368 percent in the second quarter to 2.1 billion crowns after a 1.66 billion impairment related to Greek government bonds. ($1 = 18.165 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor)