PRAGUE, Nov 7 Net profit at Czech lender Komercni Banka dipped less than expected in the third quarter to 3.25 billion crowns ($170.45 million), beating estimates thanks to lower provisioning costs.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average attributable net profit of 3.15 billion crowns, down from 3.32 billion seen in the same period a year ago.

Cost of risk at the country's third biggest bank by assets stood at 380 million crowns in the quarter, beating the average estimate of 517 million in the Reuters poll.

Net banking income was flat on the year at 7.77 billion crowns, with net interest income down 3.1 percent and net fees up 7.1 percent.

Shares fell 0.6 percent, in line with the wider Prague market.

The bank, majority owned by France's Societe Generale , expects revenue growth to return next year as lending picks up. The Czech economy is just exiting its longest-ever recession.

"While the Czech economy has entered a recovery phase, this has not yet translated into accelerated growth in loan volume," Komercni Banka Chief Executive Albert Le Dirac'h said.

The volume of loans grew 2.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, helped by mortgage lending as Czech interest rates remain low.

The Czech central bank meets on Thursday and has been mulling whether to intervene against the crown to further ease policy after cutting its main rate to 0.05 percent a year ago.

In September, Komercni Banka's Chief Operating Officer told Reuters the bank expected loan portfolio growth of 5-6 percent once the economic recovers. ($1 = 19.0674 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Cowell)