PRAGUE May 7 Czech bank Komercni Banka reported a 9.9 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, due partly to a squeeze on interest margins from the country's near-zero borrowing costs.

Chief Executive Henri Bonnet said he expected the environment to remain challenging in the next few quarters, but was optimistic the Czech economy would rebound after that.

"Once households reverse their negative stance on the economy, their consumer appetite will return," Bonnet said. He said this trend should be joined later on by improvements in businesses' demand for new investments.

The economy has been stuck in its longest recession in the past two decades as a result of weak demand from the euro zone for the country's industrial exports and as government budget cuts and tax hikes crippled domestic consumption.

In a bid to prop up spending, the central bank cut borrowing costs to near zero in November.

Prime Minister Petr Necas last month announced a softening of the government's budget tightening targets to bolster growth, a departure from his commitment to cut debt a year ahead of a general election.

Komercni Banka, majority-owned by France's Societe Generale , made net profit of 3.15 billion crowns ($160.13 million), below expectations of 3.30 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Net interest income fell by 5.2 percent year-on-year to 5.26 billion crowns while net fees and commissions dropped by 4.0 percent to 1.73 billion.

Provisions for bad loans at the country's third-largest bank by assets shrank by 25.2 percent year-on-year to 470 million crowns in the first quarter, below 545 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 19.6714 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova. Editing by Jane Merriman)