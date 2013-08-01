BRIEF-Saizen Real Estate Investment says RTO deal will not proceed
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE Aug 1 Czech lender Komercni Banka said its second-quarter net profit fell 23 percent to 3.16 billion crowns ($161.89 million), dragged down by lower revenue and higher risk costs.
The figure beat the consensus forecast of 3.06 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. The bank said the drop in profit was also influenced by one-off gains booked the previous year.
Provisions at the country's third-largest bank by assets, which is majority-owned by Societe Generale, rose 40 percent year on year to 494 million crowns in the quarter, below the 596 million forecast in the poll. ($1 = 19.5199 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Further to discussions between manager and Sime Darby Property Singapore, proposed RTO transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ALMATY, March 10 Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, Halyk Bank , posted a 9.2 percent increase in 2016 net income on Friday to 131.4 billion tenge ($414 million).