China tries cure by committee for corporate debt hangover
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
PRAGUE Nov 7 Net profit at Czech lender Komercni Banka fell 2 percent in the third quarter to 3.25 billion crowns ($170.45 million), beating estimates thanks to lower provisioning costs.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average attributable net profit of 3.15 billion crowns. ($1 = 19.0674 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Cowell)
AUSTIN, Texas, March 7 A cluster of late-winter prairie fires in the Texas Panhandle has killed four people, including three ranch hands racing to herd livestock to safety, while scorching hundreds of thousands of acres of grasslands, officials said on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE, March 8 London copper climbed on Wednesday as traders took profit on short positions ahead of China trade data, after large inventory flows into exchange warehouses sent prices to a five-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $5798.50 a tonne by 0142 GMT, paring 1.5 percent losses from the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell to $5,759 a tonne, the weakest since Feb 3. * Shanghai Futur