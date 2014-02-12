PRAGUE Feb 12 Czech lender Komercni Banka proposed paying a 230 crown per share dividend from 2013 profit, level with the previous year, after reporting a dip in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Attributable net profit at the bank, 60.4 percent owned by France's Societe Generale, fell 2.1 percent to 2.97 billion crowns ($147.81 million) in the fourth quarter, in line with the average estimate of 2.96 billion in a Reuters poll.

Gross loans increased by 4.8 percent year-on-year, driven by mortgage loans and large corporate lending.

Net banking income in the fourth quarter fell to 7.61 billion crowns, down 4.3 percent year-on-year and just below expectations.

($1 = 20.0939 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)