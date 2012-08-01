* Q2 net profit rises 96 pct, beats expectations

* Loan growth to slow in second half as weak economy bites

* Bank appoints CFO to board

* Shares rise more than 2 pct, outperform (Adds quotes, details, new CFO)

PRAGUE, Aug 1 Net profit for Czech lender Komercni Banka nearly doubled in the second quarter thanks to gains in trading income and a sharp fall in provisions.

But country's third largest bank stuck to its outlook for a more subdued second half given that the Czech economy has slipped back into recession.

Komercni Banka said it expected lending growth to slow to 3-5 percent for all of 2012 from an 8 percent growth in the first half, while revenue should rise 1-2 percent this year.

"We expect a small recession, and this is combined with low interest rates - so this is already affecting the results," Chief Financial Officer Pavel Cejka said, adding underlying revenue growth was 1 percent.

"We still have very nice (loan) volume growth. We do expect that it will slow down somewhat in the second half."

Czech banks have gone through the economic crisis relatively unscathed thanks to a low loan-deposit ratio and low interest rates that mean banks have only a small stock of foreign currency loans, whose volatility is hitting central European neighbours like Poland and Hungary.

The bank, majority owned by France's Societe Generale , posted a 96 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 4.12 billion crowns ($200.10 million), while analysts expected on average a 3.65 billion profit.

Profit was boosted by an 84 percent year-on-year drop in provisions for losses on loans and securities after writedowns on Greek government bond holdings a year ago. The bank wrote down more than 5 billion crowns in Greek bonds in 2011.

Trading income also rose 83 percent in the quarter, boosted by the sale of the bank's stake in CMZR Bank which offset a loss on the sale of its remaining Greek and Portuguese bonds.

Loan growth, helped by mortgage lending as people refinance and also take advantage of lower home prices, buoyed net interest income, which fell just 1 percent in the second quarter.

"Overall we consider the results positive," J&T Banka analysts said.

"The main profit and costs items on the operating level did not cause any surprise and (non-performing loans) and costs of risk show positive developments as the slowing Czech economy has not had much impact on the results."

Komercni Banka shares outperformed a flat market, gaining 2.3 percent after the results.

Shares in Komercni Banka, the only listed Czech bank, have gained 7.5 percent so far in 2012, outperforming a 2.2 percent drop for Prague's main index.

Separately, the bank said on Wednesday that Libor Lofler will replace Cejka, who was elected to Komercni Banka's board from Aug. 1. Cejka, who has been CFO since 2006, will be in charge of the units of strategy and finance, support services, operations, and other operations.

(Reporting by Jan Korselt and Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)